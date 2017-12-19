Williams had two tackles (one solo) and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Redskins.

Williams had a standout performance in his first start with the Cardinals in Week 7, but has had a relatively quiet season otherwise. The 34-year-old added another pass breakup Sunday, bringing his season total to 10 in 11 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories