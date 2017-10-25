Cardinals' Tramon Williams: Starting CB moving forward
Williams started Sunday's 33-0 loss to the Rams in London, racking up 10 solo tackles while playing all 80 defensive snaps.
Williams replaced Justin Bethel, the starting cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson during the Cardinals' first six games. During that stretch, Bethel was overmatched much of the time, but conceding a long touchdown to Mike Evans in Week 6 appears to have been the last straw. Predictably, the Rams' Jared Goff targeted Williams early and often, and the veteran corner matched his career high in tackles in the process. Once the Cardinals return from a Week 8 bye, Williams should continue to make frequent contributions to the box score working with Peterson.
