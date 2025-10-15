The Cardinals placed Vokolek on injured reserve Wednesday due to a season-ending neck injury, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Vokolek was carted off the field during Arizona's loss to the Colts in Week 6 due to a neck injury and concussion suffered during kickoff coverage. He was evaluated at a local hospital before being released the same day, but head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed that the third-year tight end won't be a candidate to return to action this season. Vokolek suited up for a career-high five regular-season games with Arizona in 2025, though he wasn't targeted on offense.