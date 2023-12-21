The Cardinals signed Vokolek to their active roster Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Vokolek has spent the campaign on Baltimore's practice squad, and he's yet to log an NFL snap. The undrafted rookie out of Nebraska will nonetheless join Arizona's active roster with the team moving Geoff Swaim (calf) to injured reserve Wednesday. Vokolek isn't likely to see many offensive opportunities given Trey McBride's recent emergence as one of the league's top pass-catching tight ends.