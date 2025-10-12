Vokolek (neck/concussion) was released from a local hospital following the Cardinals' 31-27 loss to the Colts on Sunday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Vokolek was carted off the field after suffering a neck injury while on kickoff coverage during Sunday's game. He was also diagnosed with a concussion after being taken to a local hospital, but the third-year tight end was cleared to fly back to Arizona with the team. Vokolek faces an uphill battle to be available for the Cardinals' Week 7 contest against the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 19.