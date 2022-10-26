Mullen (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
After missing the past three matchups due to a hamstring injury, Mullen looks like he is trending in the right direction to suit back up. The cornerback has logged three tackles in his two games of 2022. If Mullen is unable to play Sunday, expect Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew to see more snaps behind starters Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson.
