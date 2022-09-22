Mullen (toe) practiced fully Wednesday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
After missing the first two games of the campaign due to a toe injury, Mullen finally was able to log every rep in practice, paving the way for his Cards debut Sunday against the Rams. In three previous seasons with the Raiders, he averaged 3.6 tackles per game while tallying four interceptions and 28 pass defenses in 37 contests.
