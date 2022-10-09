Mullen (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Eagles, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Mullen landed on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to the hamstring injury and didn't practice Friday, so it isn't surprising to see him unavailable. In his absence, Antonio Hamilton will have a chance to make his season debut.
