Mullen (toe) is inactive Sunday against the Raiders, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Mullen was able to complete limited practices throughout the Week, but the former Raider will have to sit out Sunday's contest. He'll work to be ready to make his Cardinals' debut in Week 3 against the Rams.
More News
-
Cardinals' Trayvon Mullen: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Trayvon Mullen: Unlikely for Week 2•
-
Cardinals' Trayvon Mullen: Out for Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Trayvon Mullen: Traded to Cardinals•
-
Raiders' Trayvon Mullen: Activated off active/PUP list•
-
Raiders' Trayvon Mullen: Placed on PUP•