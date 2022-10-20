Mullen (hamstring) was ruled inactive ahead of Thursday's game against the Saints.
Mullen managed to log three consecutive limited practices this week, but he'll ultimately be ruled out for the third consecutive game against New Orleans. The fourth-year cornerback played just 18 defensive snaps in two games against the Rams and Panthers this season, so his absence won't have much of an impact on Arizona's defense. With Mullen sidelined, expect Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew to slot in behind starters Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson.
