Mullen was traded to the Cardinals from the Raiders on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mullen was expected to play a large role in the Raiders' secondary this season, but he will now get a fresh start in Arizona. The exact details of the trade are still unknown, but the cornerback will likely step into prominent role alongside Byron Murphy with the Cardinals. Mullen played in five games with the Raiders last season, making 20 tackles while deflecting four passes and intercepting another.