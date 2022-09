Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that he isn't confident Mullen (toe) will be able to play in Sunday's contest against the Raiders, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports.

Mullen didn't practice at all last week and was ultimately sidelined for the season opener. The severity of his issue remains unclear, but it appears like Mullen is headed towards a second straight absence. Wednesday's official injury report should provide more clarity on his availability for Week 2.