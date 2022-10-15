Mullen (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Mullen will be out for the second consecutive game. He was unable to practice all week, so it's unclear when he may be able to return. Byron Murphy (groin) was also added to the injury report Friday, so the Cardinals may have a shorthanded secondary to take on the Seahawks.