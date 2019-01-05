Boston produced 79 tackles (66 solo), three interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 14 games during the 2018 campaign.

Aside from a two-game inactive streak Weeks 7 and 8 due to elbow and shoulder injuries, Boston played at least 89 percent of the snaps on defense in every game but the season finale. The usage translated to the most interceptions and fourth-most tackles among Cardinals defenders but also could result in Boston moving on as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, especially with fellow safeties Budda Baker and Antoine Bethea under contract for the 2019 season.