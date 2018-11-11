Boston (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' officials site reports.

Boston missed the last two games, but he'll return to his rotational role. Although he's listed as a backup to Antoine Bethea, Boston has logged over 63 defensive snaps in each outing. The fifth-year pro has 40 tackles, seven pass breakups and three interceptions through six games.

