Boston recorded six tackles and an interception during Sunday's 28-18 win over the 49ers. He also has pass defenses.

Boston earned his second interception of the year when he picked off 49ers' quarterback C.J. Beathard in the first quarter. The 26-year-old safety was signed by Arizona to a one-year deal this offseason after coming off a year in which he had five interceptions.

