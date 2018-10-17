Cardinals' Tre Boston: Ruled out for Week 7
Boston (elbow) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Broncos, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Boston will sit out Thursday Night Football while nursing an elbow injury of undisclosed severity. It remains to be seen whether Boston's injury will require an extended absence, but expect Rudy Ford to see increased defensive snaps as long as Boston remains sidelined.
