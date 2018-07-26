Boston is signing with the Cardinals on a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

For someone who finished the 2018 season as Pro Football Focus' eighth-highest-graded safety in coverage, Boston lasted surprisingly long on the free-agent market. This in turn seems like a good get for the Cardinals, whose head coach, Steve Wilks, coached Boston from 2014 to 2016 when both were with the Panthers. Since their last days together, Boston showed that he can be a difference-maker with extended snaps considering he posted career highs across the board in tackles (79), pass breakups (eight) and interceptions (five) while playing on career high 1,040 defensive snaps, which was over 200 more than his maximum amount under Wilks.

