Cardinals' Tre Boston: Will not play Sunday
Boston (shoulder) will not play Sunday against the 49ers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Boston will miss his second consecutive game of the season. The safety didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. In his absence, fellow safety Rudy Ford will likely see an increase in snaps on defense again.
