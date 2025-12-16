Sherfield reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Sherfield was elevated to the active roster for the second straight week ahead of Sunday's 40-20 loss to the Texans, failing to record any stats while playing 14 snaps on offense and 17 snaps with the special-teams unit. The wide receiver helped fill in for Marvin Harrison (heel) and Xavier Weaver (hamstring), who were both unavailable in Week 15, and fellow wideout Andre Baccellia (neck) was stretched off the field late in the second quarter. Sherfield could be elevated one more time in Week 16 against the Falcons.