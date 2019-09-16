Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Blanked again Week 2
Sherfield logged four snaps on offense and 16 plays on special teams during Sunday's 23-17 loss at Baltimore.
Sherfield maintained his usage from the Week 1, primarily serving on coverage and return units. He also was a distant fifth in offensive snap share behind Larry Fitzgerald (95 percent), Christian Kirk (93), Damiere Byrd (93), KeeSean Johnson (32) and Michael Crabtree (32), the latter of whom was making his Cardinals debut. For the time being, Sherfield remains a special teamer and not much else.
More News
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Zero production Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Doesn't impact box score Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Paces pass catchers in win•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Ends season on high note•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Continues impressing in loss•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Cleared for weekend•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Steelers lose without Big Ben
Ben Roethlisberger's season is done with an elbow injury, and Heath Cummings says that is a...
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...