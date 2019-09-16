Sherfield logged four snaps on offense and 16 plays on special teams during Sunday's 23-17 loss at Baltimore.

Sherfield maintained his usage from the Week 1, primarily serving on coverage and return units. He also was a distant fifth in offensive snap share behind Larry Fitzgerald (95 percent), Christian Kirk (93), Damiere Byrd (93), KeeSean Johnson (32) and Michael Crabtree (32), the latter of whom was making his Cardinals debut. For the time being, Sherfield remains a special teamer and not much else.