Sherfield brought in all six of his targets for 62 yards in the Cardinals' 31-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

The rookie paced the Cardinals in receiving yards and shared the lead in receptions with Larry Fitzgerald in what was another strong late-season effort. Sherfield also generated 5-77 line in Week 14, and he scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 15 versus the Falcons. The Vanderbilt product will look to continue surging and enter the offseason with some momentum when Arizona closes out the season against the Seahawks in Week 17.