Sherfield was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Essentially the last man standing at receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald, the 22-year-old undrafted rookie was one of the few bright spots for Arizona in ugly losses the past two weeks, catching eight of 12 targets for 92 yards and his first career touchdown. Assuming the ankle injury isn't too serious, Sherfield should get plenty of run Sunday against the Rams, potentially heading for a third straight week with a snap share above 90 percent.

