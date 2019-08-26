Sherfield didn't haul in any of his three targets during Saturday's preseason loss in Minnesota.

In the Cardinals' first two exhibitions, Sherfield notched touchdown grabs of 22 and 40 yards, so his lack of production in preseason Week 3 isn't exactly worrisome. More pressing for Sherfield's standing in the receiving corps is Michael Crabtree, who signed with the team last Wednesday but was held out Saturday. It's unclear if Crabtree will enter the starting lineup, but Sherfield doesn't have as many outside looks available as he did prior to the acquisition of Crabtree.