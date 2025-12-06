The Cardinals elevated Sherfield from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

With Marvin Harrison (heel) ruled out, Greg Dortch (chest) placed on IR, and Xavier Weaver (hamstring) listed as questionable, Sherfield is in line to be the second wide receiver behind Michael Wilson for Sunday's contest. This marks the 29-year-old's first practice squad elevation of the season, so the Cardinals would be able to elevate him twice more before needing to sign him to the active roster.