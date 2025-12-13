Sherfield was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans.

Sherfield will be on the active roster for the second game in a row after he was called up for last week's loss to the Rams, when he tallied one target across nine offensive snaps. The 29-year-old should once again serve as Arizona's fourth wideout behind Michael Wilson, Andre Baccellia and fellow practice-squad elevation Jalen Brooks. Meanwhile, Marvin Harrison (heel) and Xavier Weaver (hamstring) will both remain sidelined. Sherfield will be eligible for one more practice squad elevation with the Cardinals this season.