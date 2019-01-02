Sherfield gathered in 19 of 28 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown in 13 appearances during the 2018 season.

Prior to a Week 9 bye, the undrafted rookie was active just five times, earning three offensive snaps versus 43 on special teams. However, the Cardinals' receiving corps experienced a number of injuries in the second half of the campaign and turned to Sherfield over the likes of J.J. Nelson and even Chad Williams when the latter was healthy enough to play. Between Weeks 14 and 17, Sherfield took advantage of the loss of Christian Kirk to a broken foot, turning 85 to 94 percent of the offensive snaps in all four games into a 16-177-1 line on 22 targets. At the very least, Sherfield put himself into the conversation for the No. 3 spot at wide receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald (assuming he returns) and Kirk for next year and beyond.