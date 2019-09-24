Sherfield didn't haul in his only target during Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Panthers.

Kyler Murray directed a pass in Sherfield's direction for the first time this season, but it's not as if the wide receiver has had much of a chance to contribute on offense, with just 12 snaps on that side of the ball through three games. Sherfield's primary offering has come on special teams, as he has two solo tackles as a part of kick coverage units. With the Cardinals moving on from Michael Crabtree on Monday, Sherfield may be one injury away from relevance, but Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, Damiere Byrd and KeeSean Johnson nonetheless occupy the top four WR spots at the moment.