Sherfield reverted to Arizona's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Sherfield got his first elevation since joining Arizona in mid-November for Sunday's loss to the Rams and played nine of 62 offensive snaps, fourth-most among Cardinals wideouts. He finished with one target (which he didn't catch) and also played 20 snaps on special teams, making two tackles on kick coverage. Sherfield's opportunity came as a result of Marvin Harrison (heel) and Xavier Weaver (hamstring) missing the contest, and Sherfield's likelihood of being elevated again for Week 15 could hinge on the health of those two players.