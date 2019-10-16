Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Goes long against Atlanta
Sherfield caught his lone target for a 38-yard gain during Sunday's 34-33 win over the Falcons.
Sherfield made his mark during Arizona's first drive when he broke up the sideline and reeled in a Kyler Murray loft for a gain of 38 yards to set up an Arizona field goal. Sherfield has just three catches this season, but he's averaging 25.3 yards per reception. He isn't getting enough targets to be a fantasy factor, but is a threat to go long again Sunday against a Giants defense surrendering a whopping 13.5 yards per catch, 31st in the league.
