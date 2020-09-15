Sherfield logged two snaps on offense and 15 special-teams plays during Sunday's 24-20 win in San Francisco.

Sherfield's sole contribution in the play-by-play log was a downed punt in the middle of the third quarter. Moving forward, he'll have difficulty eking out chances on offense due to the presence of DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk at the top of the wide receiver depth chart, and Andy Isabella occupying the No. 4 spot. Expect Sherfield to continue being a regular on special teams, however.

