Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Makes another catch
Sherfield recorded one reception (on three targets) for 23 yards during Sunday's 26-23 win at Cincinnati.
Sherfield has experienced increased run the past two games with Damiere Byrd out of the lineup due to a hamstring injury. However, Sherfield has been unable to make much of an impact, hauling in exactly one catch in both of those contests. As long as Byrd is sidelined, Sherfield can be expected to log a significant snap count: 84 percent of the snaps on offense Week 4, and 77 percent Sunday. On the other hand, a return from Byrd would force Sherfield back to a special-teams role.
