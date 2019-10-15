Sherfield gathered in his only target for 38 yards during Sunday's 34-33 victory against the Falcons.

With Damiere Byrd (hamstring) back in action for the first time since Week 3, Sherfield conceded some of his recent workload to the former, yet he still got 52 percent of the offensive snaps to Byrd's 22 percent. Meanwhile, KeeSean Johnson led Cardinals outside receivers with 81 percent of those plays. Once the group is healthy, the pecking order likely will read Byrd, Johnson and then Sherfield, a reality that would give him little opportunity to contribute on offense.