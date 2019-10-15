Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Makes most of one catch
Sherfield gathered in his only target for 38 yards during Sunday's 34-33 victory against the Falcons.
With Damiere Byrd (hamstring) back in action for the first time since Week 3, Sherfield conceded some of his recent workload to the former, yet he still got 52 percent of the offensive snaps to Byrd's 22 percent. Meanwhile, KeeSean Johnson led Cardinals outside receivers with 81 percent of those plays. Once the group is healthy, the pecking order likely will read Byrd, Johnson and then Sherfield, a reality that would give him little opportunity to contribute on offense.
More News
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Makes another catch•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Posts first catch of season•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: More work on the docket•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Gets first target of season•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Blanked again Week 2•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Zero production Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 TE Preview: Target Hunter
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 7 at tight end, including waiver...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Rankings: Trust Hopkins? New No. 1 QB?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Best Week 7 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Waivers: Difference makers
We've got the potential for some real difference makers on the wire in what could be a huge...