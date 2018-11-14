Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Makes unexpected appearance Week 10
Sherfield played 39 (of 73) offensive snaps during Sunday's 26-14 loss in Kansas City.
The Cardinals were without No. 3 wide receiver Chad Williams (ankle), and instead of turning to J.J. Nelson (20 snaps) or newcomer Kendall Wright (inactive), the coaching staff trusted in Sherfield. Entering Week 10, Sherfield had just three snaps on offense and 43 on special teams in five appearances. Unfortunately, he was unable to parlay the elevated workload into any production. If Williams returns Week 11 against the Raiders, Sherfield likely would revert to the fringes of Arizona's receiving corps.
