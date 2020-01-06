Sherfield had four catches (on 13 targets) for 80 yards in 16 contests during the 2019 season.

Sherfield was the Cardinals' only outside receiver to suit up for every game but didn't receive a target after Week 10, as he primarily was contained to special teams. In that realm, he totaled eight tackles and a fumble recovery, but such output is moot for fantasy purposes. Under contract for 2020, Sherfield may have difficulty working his way up the depth chart with a trio of wide receivers (Andy Isabella, Keesean Johnson and Hakeem Butler) to develop from Arizona's 2019 draft class.