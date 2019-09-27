Sherfield is on pace for an elevated role with Damiere Byrd (hamstring) unavailable for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

The Cardinals trot out the top WR trio of Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and Byrd on most snaps, while KeeSean Johnson (all season) and the recently released Michael Crabtree (Weeks 2 and 3) have filled in when the offense went four-wide. As Byrd's direct backup on the depth chart, Sherfield could take a large swath of his reps, which so far has translated to 92 percent of the offensive plays. In the end, this will be Sherfield's first chance to show what he can do in new coach Kliff Kingsbury's scheme.