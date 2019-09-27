Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: More work on the docket
Sherfield is on pace for an elevated role with Damiere Byrd (hamstring) unavailable for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
The Cardinals trot out the top WR trio of Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and Byrd on most snaps, while KeeSean Johnson (all season) and the recently released Michael Crabtree (Weeks 2 and 3) have filled in when the offense went four-wide. As Byrd's direct backup on the depth chart, Sherfield could take a large swath of his reps, which so far has translated to 92 percent of the offensive plays. In the end, this will be Sherfield's first chance to show what he can do in new coach Kliff Kingsbury's scheme.
More News
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Gets first target of season•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Blanked again Week 2•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Zero production Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Doesn't impact box score Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Paces pass catchers in win•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Ends season on high note•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 WR Preview: Injury audibles?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 4 including...
-
Week 4 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 4 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 RB Preview: Michel a sit?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 4 at running back, including...