Sherfield logged one snap on offense and 15 plays on special teams during Sunday's 37-34 overtime win over the Seahawks.
With just one six-yard catch on the season, Sherfield holds little sway in the fantasy realm in a receiving corps composed of DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald and Andy Isabella. Still, Sherfield's prowess on kick and punt coverage allows him to be a regular on the game-day roster.
