Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Mostly contained to special teams
Sherfield played one snap on offense and 11 special-teams plays during Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Rams.
Aside from downing a punt in the third quarter, Sherfield didn't make an appearance on the official play-by-play chart. While he's been active for all 12 of the Cardinals' contests this season, he's also put up zeroes in the box score in every outing aside from a four-game stretch Weeks 4 through 7. With offensive snaps difficult to come by, Sherfield's output has therefore been minimal.
