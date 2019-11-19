Sherfield played four of 69 offensive snaps and 15 more plays on special teams during Sunday's 36-26 defeat in San Francisco.

After posting exactly one catch in four consecutive games between Weeks 4 and 7, Sherfield's role has dried up, as he's failed to reel in any of his four targets in the Cardinals' subsequent four contests. In that same stretch, rookies KeeSean Johnson and Andy Isabella have served as the team's most-used outside receivers. Arizona is on bye Week 12, but when it gets back on the field Sunday, Dec. 1 versus the Rams, Sherfield isn't much of a candidate to contribute.