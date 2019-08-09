Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Paces pass catchers in win
Sherfield brought in four of five targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' 17-13 preseason win over the Chargers on Thursday.
Sherfield checked in as the leader in receptions and receiving yards on either squad for the night, and his 22-yard scoring connection with Brett Hundley just before halftime erased a 7-0 deficit. The second-year wideout beat the odds last season to not only carve out a roster spot, but play in 13 games and generate a 19-210-1 line. Sherfield got his quest to stick for a second straight season off to a strong start, and he'll look to continue producing in next Thursday's preseason tilt against the Raiders.
