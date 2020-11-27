Sherfield was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Sherfield has either tested positive for COVID-19 or come into contact with someone who has, putting his status for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots in doubt. If he isn't able to suit up against New England, his absence shouldn't have a major impact, as he's recorded just one reception for six yards. However, the Cardinals will have to rely on more receiving depth Sunday after Larry Fitzgerald (illness) tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
