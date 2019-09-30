Sherfield gathered in one of three passes for 15 yards during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.

After being primarily contained to special teams during the first three games of the season, Sherfield got a chance for significant action in place of the injured Damiere Byrd, who didn't play due to a hamstring injury. Sherfield essentially handled Byrd's entire workload -- 53 of 63 snaps on offense -- but production was lacking, with Kyler Murray focusing most of his attention on David Johnson (11 targets), Larry Fitzgerald (five) and Christian Kirk (five). Byrd's health will be one to watch this week, as another absence will keep Sherfield in an elevated role.