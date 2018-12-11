Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Racks up 77 yards
Sherfield reeled in five of his seven targets for 77 yards during Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Lions.
An undrafted rookie, Sherfield took full advantage of the void left behind by Christian Kirk (foot), posting career highs across the board. Prior to Sunday's outburst, Sherfield had worked his way into a regular gig, earning between 37 and 54 percent of the offensive snaps in the previous four games. That number increased substantially to nearly 93 percent Week 14, which pushed him to second among Cardinals receivers behind Larry Fitzgerald (96 percent) and well ahead of J.J. Nelson (69) and Jalen Tolliver (12). Sherfield will attempt to keep his name in the presses Sunday in Atlanta, whose defense has given up 8.5 YPT and 19 touchdowns to wide receives in 13 games this season.
