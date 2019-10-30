Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Ready for Thursday
Sherfield (knee) doesn't have a listing for Thursday's contest against the 49ers.
Sherfield stepped up his activity in every practice this week, going from no participation Monday to every rep Wednesday. He'll thus take on his usual role as the second-most used outside receiver behind Damiere Byrd in the Cardinals offense.
More News
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Upgrades to limited practice•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Tending to knee concern•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Receives one target Week 7•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Goes long against Atlanta•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Makes most of one catch•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Makes another catch•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With some huge names on bye, Jamey Eisenberg knows you need more help than ever at wide receiver...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Week 9 news & notes: TNF injuries
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 9.