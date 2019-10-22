Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Receives one target Week 7
Sherfield reeled in his only target for four yards during Sunday's 27-21 road win versus the Giants.
While his production left much to be desired, Sherfield led all Cardinals wide receivers with an 82 percent share of the offensive snaps. As for fellow outside WR Damiere Byrd, he bumped up to a normal workload (80 percent) in his second game back from a hamstring injury. Perhaps the most interesting development, though, was rookie KeeSean Johnson getting a season-low eight percent of those plays after receiving at least 57 percent in four of the first six games of the season. If the team maintains Sunday's breakdown of reps among the trio, more productive outings should be in store for Sherfield.
