Sherfield caught his only target for six yards during Sunday's 30-10 road win versus the Jets.
Sherfield logged a season-high nine snaps on offense and 13 on special teams on his way to his first target (and reception) of the campaign. Still, he rang in fifth in offensive snap share among Cardinals wide receivers, exhibiting his standing with the unit.
