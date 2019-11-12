Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Sparse role of late
Sherfield logged just six of 70 offensive snaps during Sunday's 30-27 loss at Tampa Bay.
Sherfield had a five-game stretch Weeks 4 through 8 in which he played between 52 and 84 percent of the snaps on offense. However, he didn't produce much with the elevated role, gathering in four of 10 targets for 80 yards and no touchdowns. On Sunday, Sherfield was blanked for the third straight outing, while rookie outside receivers KeeSean Johnson (53 percent) and Andy Isabella (37 percent) led the way at the position, and Damiere Byrd was a healthy scratch. Currently, Sherfield appears to be a distant third in the pecking order.
