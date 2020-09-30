Sherfield logged one snap on offense and 13 plays on special teams during Sunday's 26-23 defeat to the Lions.

Sherfield has yet to record a touch or target, but his work on special teams has been consistent. On Sunday in particular, he had a tackle on a kick return and downed a punt at Detroit's nine-yard line. Having said that, Sherfield has received just eight offensive snaps through three games, despite KeeSean Johnson spending the first two contests on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Christian Kirk (groin) sitting out Week 3. It appears Sherfield will require multiple injuries to wide receivers at the same time to make an impact on offense.