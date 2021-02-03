Sherfield had five receptions (on seven targets) for 50 yards in 15 contests during the 2020 season. He also compiled nine tackles (six solo) and two fumble recoveries.

As one of the Cardinals' core special teamers, Sherfield logged nearly three times as many snaps (221) in that realm than on offense (79). Considering he's a restricted free agent in the offseason, Arizona seems apt to bring back a cost-controlled player. If he does return, Sherfield likely will be hard-pressed to climb a receiving depth chart occupied by DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, KeeSean Johnson and Andy Isabella, even with Larry Fitzgerald (groin) still contemplating whether to come back or retire.