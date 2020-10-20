Sherfield wasn't targeted and notched a tackle on punt coverage during Monday's 38-10 victory at Dallas.

The Cardinals made fellow wide receiver KeeSean Johnson a healthy scratch, but Sherfield handled just six of 62 snaps on offense while logging 13 special-teams plays. On the season, Sherfield has one catch on 23 offensive snaps through six contests, so he holds little to no sway in the fantasy realm.

