Sherfield wasn't targeted and notched a tackle on punt coverage during Monday's 38-10 victory at Dallas.
The Cardinals made fellow wide receiver KeeSean Johnson a healthy scratch, but Sherfield handled just six of 62 snaps on offense while logging 13 special-teams plays. On the season, Sherfield has one catch on 23 offensive snaps through six contests, so he holds little to no sway in the fantasy realm.
